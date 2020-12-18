Woman asks if she was wrong to say her sister's failing marriage is 'not her fault' on family Zoom.

2020 has given us a new kind of awkward family drama and that is unspoken tension during a Zoom call...

As if the shoddy internet connections, quirky virtual backgrounds, potential Zoom hackers and sound delays weren't enough--now we can fight with our siblings virtually while turning to the direct messages to gossip with our other siblings about what we're watching. It's normal to be protective over your life choices, especially when it feels like your parents or older siblings are judging you, but if you're confident in your happiness then it's important to practice letting comments born from someone else's insecurities roll right off your Zoom screen. If you know your sibling is going through a particularly difficult time in life and they try to hurt you, sometimes it's better to shut your laptop and take a walk instead of kicking them while they're already down.

So, when a frustrated younger sister decided to consult Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she was wrong to be brutally honest and defensive of her marriage on the family Zoom, people were quick to offer advice.