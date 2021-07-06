Woman asks if it's wrong to skip sister's wedding because of $2,000 price tag.

The cost of weddings and all wedding-related events can start with a seemingly affordable rate and rapidly escalate into a number that seems like a ridiculous prank...

Destination weddings, weekend bachelor and bachelorette trips, flower arches, themed centerpieces, a million-layer cake and open bar--modern weddings seem to be about a lot more than just two people celebrating their love in their fanciest attire. When family members sneak in their advice and the bridal party can't agree on anything in their lengthy email thread, it can be tempting to just elope and run into the sunset and/or refuse to attend any wedding ever again. Even when you're not the one getting married, the cost of traveling as a guest, buying a shower gift and a wedding gift, and purchasing an outfit you'll likely only wear once can be a lot to squeeze into the budget.

Of course nobody wants to disappoint their loved ones by RSVPing "no" to such an important day, it's also impossible to conjure up finances out of the abyss in order to watch your sibling profess their love yet again to the person they've already been living with for five years. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her sister's expensive wedding, people were there to help deem a verdict.