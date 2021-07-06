Woman asks if she was wrong to snap at MIL who said she's not a 'proper housewife.'

Dividing up household chores and childcare can be a challenge for many couples and co-parents, but things can get especially chaotic when in-laws offer up their constant, unsolicited opinions...

Considering everyone has different preferences and work schedules, coming up with an efficient routine for keeping the house clean and the fridge full can rapidly turn into a battle of passive aggression and resentment if you're not careful. Before you let your disdain for vacuuming and meal-prepping escalate into a 3 AM kitchen war with your partner, it's important to be on the same page about expectations.

Still, even when you think you've miraculously landed on the perfect household equilibrium, one snarky comment about gender roles from your in-laws at Thanksgiving can turn an otherwise calm holiday into a champagne-soaked food fight.

So, when a frustrated pregnant woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she was wrong to tell her mother-in-law and mother the truth about her husband's entitled behavior around the house, people were quick to help deem a verdict.