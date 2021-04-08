Woman asks if she's wrong to stop making husband lunch after learning he sells it.

Talks about sticking to a strict budget and managing finances are never fun conversations to have with your partner, but it's necessary to be realistic and honest about money to avoid future emergencies or meltdowns....

If you're saving for a big purchase or just getting serious about finances in general, it can be difficult to come up with a system that works for both people in a relationship, especially if one person earns more money. After years of supporting yourself financially, suddenly combining finances or linking bank accounts might not be comfortable for you, but lying to your partner about your debt or spending is a notoriously dangerous path.

If your partner is finding clever ways to save money while also showing their love for you by cooking more meals at home or finding DIY home improvement hacks, dismissing their efforts and continuing to run up the tab on that 15th pair of the the same shoes you already have can be disrespectful. So, when an angry and frustrated woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husband's secret sandwich side-business, people were quick to deem a verdict.