Choosing whether or not to get married is a personal decision that not every couple feels compelled to make, despite what every wedding-themed reality show would like us to believe...Not everyone wants the big white wedding with the open bar, dance floor, massive floral arrangements, tipsy speeches, and honeymoon. Some couples reject the idea that the government should have any say in their relationship, they fear the financial commitment of marriage in the event of a divorce, or they just don't see the point of "the piece of paper" when they already know how they feel about their partner. Still, regardless of whether or not you're choosing to get married, being on the same page in your decision as united front is incredibly important. If one person in a relationship is secretly hoping their partner will come around and eventually propose to them with a flash-mob from a helicopter above a waterfall, but the other person has no plans of even thinking about marriage, it's a certain recipe for disaster.So, when a concerned mother and girlfriend decided to consult the internet's moral compass otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an awkward situation she got into with her boyfriend, people were ready to help.AITA if I tell my boyfriend not to refer to and introduce me as his "wife"? My (30F) bf (33M) have been together for over 5 years & have a 1-year-old son together. We've been homeless together, lost a baby together and slowly built our lives back up. He never liked the idea of marriage, saying, "I don't see why the gov't has to be involved & why we should have to prove our love to anyone." I get it, but marriage/a proposal are very important to me. He said he'd marry me because he plans on being with me indefinitely anyway & because he thinks it'd be good for our son. During my pregnancy he mentioned several times that he wanted to get married before our son was born. I waited but never got a proposal or anything. Last month was our 5 year anniversary & I thought it'd be great to get married that day. I was heartbroken he still never proposed, especially because he proposed to his last gf before me with a ring & everything. I let the idea of a romantic proposal go & reminded myself that marrying him was the most important part. He said if we could pull it off he was fine with it. He wanted nothing to do with setting it up, which was okay with me. Even for our baby shower he said he didn't want to hear about it, so a family friend & I took care of it ourselves. I changed my schedule at work, picked a location, time, 2 witnesses & someone ordained to officiate (it was meant to be a small ceremony just to sign the license to make it legal). I ran some of the details by him throughout planning & he kept agreeing they were fine. 2 days before the wedding, the day I planned to go get the license, he said he felt "forced & pushed into getting married" & didn't like the idea of doing it now. So I had to cancel everything & explain to everyone at work when they asked how the wedding went. It was so pathetic & humiliating. I went into a major depressive episode & didn't even think we would be together much longer. He said he'd definitely marry me eventually but not now. I told him after what happened I would NEVER bring up marriage to him again. His response was, "Okay, great! That's awesome!" (not sarcastic at all, just completely relieved & happy). But I also told him that I wouldn't just be his gf forever. He didn't seem bothered by that, he was just happy I'd shut up about getting married to him. He recently introduced me to someone as, "This is my wife, Alicia". It felt like a slap in the face. He'd referred to me as his wife occasionally throughout the years before the wedding fiasco, but the fact that he still today calls me his wife really upsets me, because he f*cked off that chance when he had it. Would I be the as*hole if I told him I don't appreciate being called his wife after everything that happened & to not refer to me as such? I wanna make sure I'm not in the wrong before I bring it up & potentially cause an argument over it. Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the As*hole) After something like that I'd correct him in public with something like "no, I'm his girlfriend. I would have been his wife but he recently backed out of our wedding" I feel you deserve some clarity. He doesn't want to marry you but he feels the need to introduce you as his wife? - shutupandfixmyhouse Other good ones would be- “You have a wife? Can I meet her?” “We’re married? No one ever told me. Was I in a coma?” “Wait, I thought you said you didn’t want to get married?” He’s embarrassing you by refusing to consider your needs, so don’t bother considering his when you call him out on his BS. - ChaosofaMadHatter NTA. Here are some things you are now free to do that would still not make you the as*hole. Get your own apartment Get child support Start dating other people who mean what they say. You do not need to discuss any of the above with him, because nothing this man has to say means anything. The man is a joke. - PersonalJudge "What? When did we get married? Did I miss it?" NTA. Call him out on it. You're not overreacting or in the wrong. He wants all the benefits of being married without actually putting in any effort. If he's going to call you his wife then he actually needs to make it official. If you want to be extra petty, call him out in front of whoever he's introduced you to. "Dude, I'm not your wife until you put a ring on it!" - Dammit_Janet5 He has no desire to get married and needs to stop calling you his wife. Also, you should make sure you have your finances set up so you would be okay if this relationship doesn't work out. - teresajs So, there you have it!Everyone was in full agreement that this woman is not at all in the wrong for being hurt by the fact that her boyfriend refused to marry her yet still wants to call her his wife. Clearly he has some unresolved commitment problems that could brew up later in their relationship and she needs to keep her guard up. Good luck, everyone!