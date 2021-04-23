Woman asks if she was wrong to tell her dad that 'his masculinity is fragile.'

Calling out family members for perpetuating hateful, racist or homophobic deas is critical, especially when young children are involved...

While it can be awkward to speak up and hold family members accountable for their thoughts and actions, especially when they're your elders, it's impossible to change their minds if you don't ever try. Parents or grandparents can sometimes be stubborn and set in their ways when it comes to political opinions or social issues, but there should be a zero tolerance policy for hate when your children could also be influenced. What might seem like a casual and harmless joke to one person could be deeply offensive to someone else, and it might be necessary to call out your own parents sometimes for fueling ideas that are hurtful, cheap, and outdated.

So, when a frustrated young mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the A*shole?" about a conflict she got into with her notoriously homophobic father over "The Wiggles," people were there to help deem a verdict.