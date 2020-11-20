Sometimes parents forget that their children aren't the same blessings to strangers as they are for them...Looking after someone else's children is a service that requires payment, unless someone has explicitly stated they're doing a favor for a friend or a family member and don't expect to be compensated for their time. Expecting someone to watch your kids for free because you think they're easy or delightful is rude and disrespectful of their time. Shout out to the woman at the yoga studio I used to work at who would leave her child at my desk for me to watch the entire two hours she was in yoga class. I was a bad receptionist, lady, I didn't have time to also be a bad babysitter...So, when a concerned tenant decided to consult the internet's moral compass also known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her landlord's refusal to take no for an answer when it comes to babysitting her children, people were ready to offer advice.AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my landlord that if she wanted me to babysit her kids it would be 100 dollars an hour? My landlord has 2 kids and she asked me in the past to babysit. The way the house is arranged is that it's a duplex house, she lives on the left side with her husband and two kids, I rent out the right side. Its basically it's own house, there are two enterences to the building and both halves are closed off. I babysat once before as a favor when her husband had been in a car accident and she needed to go to the hospital immediately. I did it for free as a favor because it was an emergency. But after that, she's asked me a lot to babysit, needing a break, saying how good I was with the girls, how it'd be nice for the girls to have an good female role model closer to their age then her (she is an older parent, I am 26 and the girls are 8 and 11.) I said no at first and she kept pushing to say that she'd pay me, it would be no trouble at all because I'm right next door and if anything came up I could come and knock... I said no again. Then a little while later her husband came to me and said that they really need a break and they'd pay me well to babysit just sometimes, what did I want? I said 100 dollars an hour. My side gig that I usually do after work is a freelance software engineering consultant and I charge 85, but for babysitting I would want additional hazard pay due to the potential covid exposure of having people out of my household in my home... A risk I don't have doing software. He said I was out of my mind and I said that he wanted me to name a price and that's literally how I price my time. He got mad and was like "a few evenings of that is equal to your rent," and I was like "we can deduct it from my rent if that would make bookkeeping easier" I called my parents later and my mom thought it was really rude of me to accept with a ridiculous number instead of decline... Like she thought if I didn't want to do it, I should have just said no instead of being a smarta*s about it. AITA for giving a silly rate for babysitting when my landlord and her husband pushed me to? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: You literally tried to decline and they kept pushing you to say yes. If they don't like your price they can find another babysitter lol - apple21212 You did decline, several times, and they still asked you to name a price. If they couldn't respect your no, they won't respect your price so if they/you ever agree on a rate, get it in writing before babysitting. - gen_petra There's a power imbalance here that is unprofessional and disrespectful. Best to nip it in the bud. - hercarmstrong I guarantee they don’t pressure anyone else like that to babysit. They’re using their position of power over you to force you to babysit for them. Honestly I’d start looking for another place to live, it’s only a matter of time before they start making your life hell. - amazonpixie You have another use of your time that would provide you with your base rate to charge. If they didn't want to hear your legitimate answer of what your time is worth to you they shouldn't have asked. - Outrageous_Office365 You’re allowed to charge what your time is worth to you. They don’t like it then they can pay a babysitter for it. Sounds like they were hoping to screw you into doing it for free as you were right next door... - Vegimeateater you set a value to your time. Good on you for doing that and setting boundaries. - tappytaps So, there you have it!Everyone was in full agreement that she is not at all in the wrong here for setting boundaries for her time and asking for an over-the-top rate should've shown her landlord that they can't abuse her kindness just because she is their tenant. Good luck, everyone!