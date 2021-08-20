Woman asks if she was wrong to tell man with unsolicited advice that he should wear a bra.

Being a woman working out alone at the gym can sometimes seem like an invitation for men to offer all kinds of safety tips, fitness advice, or "friendly conversation."

While of course there's an exception to everything and some epic love stories may have started with a gym meet-cute involving a confused woman in the weight room, most of the time people just want to workout in peace. Exercise for many people is their time to meditate, reflect, and release work or home tension from the day. The last thing you need while you're sweating out the stress of a deadline or a conflict is a stranger emerging from the shadows to tell you that you should smile more for the treadmill. No sir, she doesn't want to "grab coffee" with you, she wants to get ripped for her Instagram.

So, when a frustrated gym-goer decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to snap at stranger trying to "help" her during her workout, people were quick to help deem a verdict.