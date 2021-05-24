Woman asks if she was wrong to tell mother-in-law her 'new money' was showing.

Having a tense relationship with your in-laws is a tale as old as time, but piling onto the party of passive aggression with hurtful comments will only fuel the fires of awkward holidays...

Money can't buy class or basic human decency, but some people still assume that having more money means they're above the law, or basic rules. If a restaurant is completely packed with a reservation list booked through the next month, it doesn't matter if you're Beyoncé or a group of college kids sharing one plate of fries, the owner can't magically conjure a table out of the air for you. Ignoring rules because you don't think they're "meant for you," is entitled, classist behavior. It doesn't matter if you own four beach houses and a jungle of opera-singing tigers famous on TikTok, you still can't do cartwheels down the aisle of a plane during take off! Hear that, influencers begging restaurants and hotels for free things in exchange for "marketing opportunities?" That pizza place doesn't need your travel blog, Marissa...