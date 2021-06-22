Woman asks if it's wrong to tell neighbor to keep kids inside while her pit bull is out.

Being a responsible dog owner is a huge part of having a dog, and if you can't handle the demands of caring for a large animal, you don't deserve all of the fun parts of having a puppy...

Playing fetch with a dog, walking a puppy on a beach, having an adorable fur-covered animal greet you when you come home everyday and sharing a strong bond for over a decade with your favorite canine (and their personal Instagram account) can be a deeply rewarding, educational experience. Still, having to feed, exercise, walk regularly, groom, pay for vet bills and other expenses for a dog can be a lot for someone who is used to spontaneously leaving the house for hours on end or forgetting what day it is. Training a big dog takes a lot more than showing a cat what a litterbox is and calling it a day, as dogs require much more guidance, patience, work, and belly rubs.

So, when a frustrated dog owner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to ask her neighbors to keep their young children inside when her pitbull is out, people were quick to help deem a verdict.