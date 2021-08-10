Woman asks if she was wrong to tell pregnant sister that her registry isn't 'reasonable.'

Wedding and baby shower registries can be helpful, but things can get awkward when everything on the list has a hefty price tag attached.

Asking your family and friends to fork over a ton of cash so that you can have a flying sequined stroller that can convert itself into an electric car and coffee maker can be a pretty big ask. While aiming high and shooting your shot in case there's a mystery millionaire benefactor out there is admirable, graciously accepting any gifts that weren't on your registry is always the polite thing to do. A gift is a luxury not a right, and dictating how your loved ones spend their money on your latest accomplishment in life is a bad look. That being said, actively choosing to get your family members something they don't want to make a salty statement is just fueling immature behavior all around.

So, when an irritated woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to be brutally honest about her sister's baby shower registry, people were quick to help deem a verdict.