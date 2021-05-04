Woman asks if she was wrong to tell sister it’s her fault no one can attend her wedding.

Is your sister truly a "Bridezilla" or are you just the maid-of-honor from hell?

Conflicts between close friends and family members can often arise during the wedding planning process as it's difficult to turn your loved ones into unpaid employees of an event company the second you get engaged. While your wedding day seems like the biggest party of the season, most people on your guest list will have to spend a lot of time and money to be there for you.

That being said, everyone getting married should be able to at least attempt to have the wedding of their dreams and if that means no kids, a remote location, a weird bird theme with feather bridesmaid gowns and no alcohol then your judgmental Aunt Ruth will just have to make it work. So, when a frustrated sister-of-the-bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her sister's disappointing wedding guest list, people were quick to offer advice.