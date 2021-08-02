Woman asks if she was wrong to tell surrogate to stop acting like her husband's wife.

Surrogacy can be a beautiful option for people who can't conceive on their own but still want a family, but if all parties can't agree on the terms of the pregnancy and resulting future child, it can rapidly turn into the plot of a dramatic made-for-TV movie.

Being a surrogate means sacrificing nine months of your life or more to give someone else a family, but someone changing their mind halfway through the process is always a risk. Locking down the conditions in a binding agreement can protect not only the parents but also the surrogate, especially when there is a large sum of money at stake. Carrying a baby is not exactly a quick and painless favor you can do for a neighbor or family friend all in a day's work as it takes a serious toll on your body, mental health and lifestyle.

If you're considering surrogacy as an option, you can't just casually propose to your cousin at the next family gathering if she'd be interested in giving birth to your future child in exchange for your Netflix password and free pizza. So, when a conflicted soon-to-be mom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to set firm boundaries with her surrogate, people were quick to help deem a verdict.