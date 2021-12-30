Woman asks if she was wrong to tell widower that his wedding ring is 'misleading.'

Many people choose to wear wedding rings when they're married, but it's a personal choice that shouldn't concern the person who shares a desk with you in the co-working space...

Questioning someone's decision to continue wearing their wedding ring when they're going through a divorce or if their partner has recently passed away is a great way to become the subject of the post-work happy hour gossip.

Especially with coworkers, keeping conversation professional is usually the smartest path to avoiding a meeting with HR. Just because you saw your supervisor let loose at the Christmas party three years ago after 3 peppermint martinis doesn't mean you have the right to do a deep dive into their personal life and romantic relationships while waiting for the microwave in the break room.

Unless you're about to go on a date with someone, their relationship status or wedding ring choice is none of your business, Marissa. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to question her coworker's wedding ring, people were quick to help deem a verdict.