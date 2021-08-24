Woman asks if she was wrong to threaten to call cops on neighbor's kid for 'trespassing.'

Respecting your neighbor's privacy and property in a neighborhood or apartment building can be difficult for children, but unless you come home to find the family next door enjoying your pool and grill, the definition of "trespassing" can be murky.

Kids will always play in the yard, despite older generations constantly accusing them of wasting their youth staring at screens. Chasing a ball into someone else's property is hardly a crime, but worrying about being responsible for kids potentially hurting themselves in your yard is also an understandable concern. Just because you happen to have a trampoline and don't have any kids doesn't mean you should get sued for every kid on the block helping themselves when you're not home.

Keeping the peace with your neighbors is usually better for everyone involved, but if you must address a problem concerning boundaries or privacy, it's better to face it directly instead of letting it brew and bubble into tension every time you take out the trash. So, when a frustrated and conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to threaten to call the police on her neighbor's child, people were quick to help deem a verdict.