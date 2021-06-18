Woman asks if she was wrong to threaten child who keeps stealing her mail with jail.

Children are naturally curious little super-sleuths who love to dive head-first into things that are none of their business, but that's also when adults and guardians are supposed to step in and explain the importance of respecting other people's property...

Letting your children swim in a stranger's pool without asking, run all over other people's yards, snoop around a stranger's mailbox or enter any place where they aren't welcome is a sign of irresponsible parenting. While most child-free people and fellow parents understand that raising kids is a serious challenge and the damage a determined toddler can do the moment adult eyes are off of them is astounding, sometimes there are no excuses for what parents let their kids get away with. Screaming through the airport security line, hitting, biting, throwing a temper tantrum in the grocery store aisle because they can't take a bath in chocolate milk--if you can't discipline your children properly you must be prepared for strangers to protect themselves and their belongings. Most people won't think it's "adorable" when your kid steals everyone's plane pretzels and sprinkles them on the floor.