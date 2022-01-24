Woman asks if she's wrong to 'threaten' new neighbors with dog after creepy encounter.

Having a big, scary-looking dog who just wants cuddles and treats can help you feel safe, but strangers might not always trust your well-trained wolf...

While most dogs are friendly, if they sense that their owner might be in danger, even dogs that can't "sit" on command or resist the urge to ruin a dinner party will spring to action. Respecting an animal's personal space and gauging whether or not they want you to pet them or scratch their ears can often save you from a unpleasant growl or even a painful bite.

Going for a jog alone outside can be a vulnerable and eerie experience, and many people take extra measures to feel safe in case of emergency. Avoiding conversations with strangers, carrying pepper spray, or running with a dog can sadly protect you from becoming the true story they base a "Law & Order" episode on.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to report a creepy incident with her new neighbor and her dog to the Neighborhood app, people were quick to help deem a verdict.