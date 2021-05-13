Woman asks if she was wrong to throw the neighbors' dogs' poo over their fence.

Keeping the peace with neighbors is usually in everyone's best interest, but there are some occasions where a gentle tap on the ceiling with a broom during a 3 AM karaoke party or a friendly note on the door is in order...

Honest and direct communication is usually the best way to handle an awkward neighborly conflict, but it's always disappointing to discover that the people you share a living space with are generally unreasonable, disrespectful people. Acknowledging that other people live in your building or on your street is part of being in a neighborhood, and if you want to be as loud as possible at all hours or let your pets roam free, you should probably move to an isolated house on some distant rolling hills. Of course, there's usually never a mature way to seek petty revenge on a neighbor who is blatantly rude and selfish, but sometimes you're left with no choice but to play a little dirty.

So, when a frustrated woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her neighbors' dogs behavior, people were quick to help deem a verdict.