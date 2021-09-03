Woman asks if she’s wrong to force husband to do chores after he called her ‘homemaker.’

Deciding how to find a balance between your career and preventing your house from sinking underneath a pile of dishes and dust can be a challenge.

Working out a system for housework, cleaning, grocery shopping, laundry and cooking can be a nightmare depending on the work schedules and skills between a couple or a family. Bringing sexist, outdated ideas into a relationship and expecting your partner to work full-time and do all the cooking simply because she's a woman usually won't get you too far considering it's no longer 1952, sir.

Regardless of gender, though, holding your income over your partner's head and demanding they contribute more to the housework because you make more money or are the "breadwinner," can also be a toxic pattern. So, when a burnt out and angry woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to snap at her husband for expecting her to do the majority of the housework and cooking, people were quick to help deem a verdict.