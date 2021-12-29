Woman asks if she was wrong to 'trick' her boyfriend into eating vegan food.

Vegans don't always have the best reputation as they've been known to monologue about factory farms while everyone is trying to enjoy the backyard BBQ...

Judging someone for their dietary choices, regardless of whether or not they include meat won't make you very popular in the group chat. If a vegan is quietly eating vegan food at a restaurant, that's not a direct attack on your daily habit of eating meat for all three meals. Rather, that is simply a person eating the food that makes their mind and body the happiest, and if you see someone excluding animal products as being "preachy," then that says more about you than those plant-based nuggets and nut-based cheese.