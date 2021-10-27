Woman asks if she was wrong to 'upstage' bride by losing weight before sister's wedding.

Losing weight and drastically changing your appearance as a result is a deeply personal choice, but as long as you do it in a healthy way, your family and friends should keep their comments to themselves...

If you know that someone is actively trying to healthily lose weight, congratulating them on their results can be a way of showing support. However, commenting on someone's weight out of the blue can be triggering or hurtful for many people who might be struggling from an eating disorder or accidentally experiencing shifts in their weight due to stress or another illness. Assuming that someone needs or wants to lose weight simply because they're bigger than you'd prefer to be is a toxic mentality that you shouldn't burden your relatives with. Save your passive aggression for your diary, Aunt Louise!

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to lose weight before her sister's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.