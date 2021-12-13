Woman asks if she was wrong to use her cancer to shut down a rude co-worker on Zoom.

No matter how hard you try to avoid unsolicited feedback on your body, sometimes family members, coworkers, your favorite barista, or a faceless troll on Instagram will sneak in a comment on your weight...

While most people assume that telling someone they lost weight is a compliment, unless you know for a fact that someone is making an active effort to drop the pounds, it's usually safest to keep your comments to yourself.

People can lose weight for all kinds of reasons that aren't cosmetic, and if someone you know is suffering from extreme stress or a medical condition that's causing them to rapidly lose weight, your observations probably aren't necessary. Nobody wants to hear when they feel their absolute weakest, most exhausted, ill, or fully burnt out that the weight they accidentally lost while feeling like a shell of a person is "so amazing."

So, when a conflicted employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they were wrong to call out their former coworker for an inappropriate comment about her body over Zoom, people were quick to help deem a verdict.