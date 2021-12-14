Woman asks if she's wrong to veto 'redo' bachelorette party for 'greedy' bride.

Bachelor and Bachelorette parties used to be one wild night of NSFW gifts, strip clubs, and endless tequila shots on the last evening of the single life, but nobody wants to be hungover and tired for arguably the most expensive day of the existence...

The tradition of celebrating with your friends, groomsmen, bridesmaids and anyone you've ever met before the wedding has escalated into week-long luxury beach resort vacations with Instagram-worthy gift bags, matching "bride squad" bathing suits, rose gold decorations and a hefty price tag.

Expecting all your friends to drop everything in their lives for 4-7 days to travel with a group of people they would never normally go on a vacation with is a tall order. $3,000 to go to another country for a week with your high school best friend's sisters and her college roommate? Especially if the wedding also requires travel, buying plane tickets for two events just because your friend is having a glorified Tupperware party/beauty pageant can sometimes enter "bridezilla" territory.

So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to shut down the former bride's second bachelorette party idea, people were quick to help deem a verdict.