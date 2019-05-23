Woman asks if she's an a*shole for choosing video games over her ex. The internet is divided.

Long-term relationships always require compromise in order to thrive. Regardless of how peaceful the waters are, or how much you have in common when it comes to world outlook, there will always be small sacrifices required to make a relationship work.

One of the hardest parts of compromising in a relationship is figuring out the lines between giving up parts of yourself, and making changes for your partner. For example, demanding someone gives up a hobby is a different request than asking they cut down some of their hobby time so you can hang out.

In a recent Reddit post on the subreddit Am I The Asshole, commenter yhrowawayvideoganems asked the internet if she mishandled a situation with her now ex-girlfriend.

"AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend over my video games. So I have a decent video collection, I will not post pictures as I do not want this post linked to my actual account."

The OP (original poster) has collected and played video games for years, and it's a solid part of her relaxation time. After two years together, her (ex) girlfriend and her decided to take the leap to move in together. However, OP's ex-girlfriend had one fairly large request before moving in: that OP get rid of her entire video game collection.