Woman posts awful 'tips' a guy sent her after a bad Tinder date. Love is dead.

If you've been single for any extended amount of time, then it's statistically likely you've been on a few bad dates. In most cases, a bad date is quickly over with and you never have to deal with that person again. But in particularly harrowing examples, a bad date doesn't know how to take a hint, and they continue to torture you through extended communication.

In what can only be described as the least desired scenario, 24-year-old Kimberley Latham-Hawkesford went on a bad date with a man months ago, and just now received an unsolicited laundry list of things he didn't like about her.

The horrific series of messages were presented to Hawkesford as a list of "tips" detailing how she could self-improve.

In fact, he even said he'd check in with her a month after sending the message to see if she had implemented them. If she did follow his list, he would then "consider" going on a second date.

Truly, there is no excuse in hell for treating another person like this.