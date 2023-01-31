Someecards Logo
Woman won't stop baking treats for married 'work husband.' Gets threatened with HR.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 31, 2023 | 10:00 AM
Figuring out boundaries with coworkers can be tricky.

Some coworkers are all about building close friendships and camaraderie in the workplace, while others like to keep a clear line between personal friendships and work.

Crossing a line, whether intentional or not, can be supremely awkward.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for making special snacks for her married coworker.

She wrote:

AITA for trying to accommodate my co-worker's diet?

I (27F) have been at my current company for about two years. I like to cook and bake and my roommate is obsessively a healthy eater so I usually have a lot of leftovers and I always bring them to the office.

About a year ago ‘Denzel’ (29M) was hired. He and I hit it off right away, and within a few months people were joking that he and I were ‘work husband and wife’, which I thought was super funny and cute.

