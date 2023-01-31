Woman won't stop baking treats for married 'work husband.' Gets threatened with HR.

Figuring out boundaries with coworkers can be tricky.
Some coworkers are all about building close friendships and camaraderie in the workplace, while others like to keep a clear line between personal friendships and work.
Crossing a line, whether intentional or not, can be supremely awkward.
She wrote:
AITA for trying to accommodate my co-worker's diet?
I (27F) have been at my current company for about two years. I like to cook and bake and my roommate is obsessively a healthy eater so I usually have a lot of leftovers and I always bring them to the office.
About a year ago ‘Denzel’ (29M) was hired. He and I hit it off right away, and within a few months people were joking that he and I were ‘work husband and wife’, which I thought was super funny and cute.