Woman won't stop baking treats for married 'work husband.' Gets threatened with HR.

Figuring out boundaries with coworkers can be tricky.

Some coworkers are all about building close friendships and camaraderie in the workplace, while others like to keep a clear line between personal friendships and work.

Crossing a line, whether intentional or not, can be supremely awkward.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for making special snacks for her married coworker.

She wrote:

AITA for trying to accommodate my co-worker's diet?

I (27F) have been at my current company for about two years. I like to cook and bake and my roommate is obsessively a healthy eater so I usually have a lot of leftovers and I always bring them to the office.