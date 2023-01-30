Woman wants to spend her birthday without older step-kids. Husband gets offended.

Being a step-parent requires a lot of open communication and honesty, both with your partner, and eventually with the kids themselves.
Finding the balance between stepping in as a bonus parent when desired, and giving them space with their blood parents can be tricky. A lot of people make it work and then some, it just takes open negotiations.
She wrote:
AITA for asking my husband not to invite the stepkids out with us?
Okay so...it's my birthday in a week's time. My husband and I share one child together who is a toddler and I have two older stepchildren who are in their mid-teens. My stepkids live with us half the week with alternating weekends.
My husband tends to work the weekends that my stepkids aren't with us and as I work in the week, it's quite rare that we do anything me, him, and our child together. We do lots of family days out on the weekends my stepkids are with us.