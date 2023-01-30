Woman wants to spend her birthday without older step-kids. Husband gets offended.

Being a step-parent requires a lot of open communication and honesty, both with your partner, and eventually with the kids themselves.

Finding the balance between stepping in as a bonus parent when desired, and giving them space with their blood parents can be tricky. A lot of people make it work and then some, it just takes open negotiations.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting her older step-kids there on her birthday hang out.

She wrote:

AITA for asking my husband not to invite the stepkids out with us?

Okay so...it's my birthday in a week's time. My husband and I share one child together who is a toddler and I have two older stepchildren who are in their mid-teens. My stepkids live with us half the week with alternating weekends.