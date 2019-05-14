Woman puts 'Bachelorette' contestant on blast with screenshots of texts he sent her. It hugely backfires.

The internet, and viral dragging culture has given way to a lot of threads about creepy straight men, rude men, men ghosting women then rolling back into the DMs, and just bad male behavior in general. Obviously, plenty of women have been taken to task as well, but it's usually safe to assume that if a straight (or bi or pan) woman posts screenshots from a guy, the thread is statistically going to be outing some strange or bad behavior.
That being said, some of the most entertaining threads on the internet arise when someone attempts to blast another person, and ends up getting blasted themselves.
This very brand of backfiring occurred when a woman on Twitter blasted a Bachelorette contestant for the way he asked her out months ago, and the internet found him charming.
Her set of screenshots started out with a message from him expressing just how nice it was to meet her the night before.
Then, in his follow-up messages, he proceeded to ask her out on an ice cream date for his birthday.
He framed a pressure free ice cream date with her as his "birthday wish" and joked about how using his birthday as a date opportunity might seem bold, but she was worth the risk.
He even added a post script claiming she was "above a 9 in beauty and attractiveness" and that she had power to override his birthday wish, or grant it according to how she felt about the proposition.
When she posted the series of screenshots claiming he asked her out in "the weirdest way" it's likely she assumed others would agree and pile on, but instead, a lot of people found his creativity sweet and endearing.
People were quick to point out that this elaborate form of flirting was far more wholesome than most of the male contestants on The Bachelorette.
Also, many felt it was deeply rude to drag him simply because she was interested, given the fact that he did not pressure her or disrespect her in any way.
The thread fully backfired, as a majority of the comments felt Ryan's messages were sweet and he didn't deserve to get mocked for putting himself out there.
Given his ability to get creative, Ryan may find himself much better luck on The Bachelorette than with Sam, either way, it appears he has won himself a few new fans.