Woman boards plane for trip without BF after he forgets passport and blames her. AITA?

Traveling can be both incredibly romantic and also deeply stressful.
Before you can snap pictures of historical monuments, lush beaches, and delicious local delicacies, you have to pack your bags, gather your passport, and make it through security.
After that, you're tasked with navigating a new location and all the small subtleties that make transportation and errands work differently.
Given all the built-in complications of travel, it's hardly surprising it can be a make-or-break activity for couples. Particularly, when one half of the couple is better at logistics than the other.
She wrote:
AITA for leaving my boyfriend behind and going on the trip with our friends?
I've been with my boyfriend (I'll call him Paul) for 3 years and living together for 6 months. Paul has serious problems with forgetting important documents and after the 4x he did this, I became responsible for carrying our documents in my purse.