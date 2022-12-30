Woman boards plane for trip without BF after he forgets passport and blames her. AITA?

Traveling can be both incredibly romantic and also deeply stressful.

Before you can snap pictures of historical monuments, lush beaches, and delicious local delicacies, you have to pack your bags, gather your passport, and make it through security.

After that, you're tasked with navigating a new location and all the small subtleties that make transportation and errands work differently.

Given all the built-in complications of travel, it's hardly surprising it can be a make-or-break activity for couples. Particularly, when one half of the couple is better at logistics than the other.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for leaving her boyfriend behind when he ignored all her warnings about bringing his documents for a trip.

She wrote:

AITA for leaving my boyfriend behind and going on the trip with our friends?​​​​​​