Woman brilliantly shuts down man waxing poetic about 'when women didn't hate men.'

If you are a man on Twitter named Craig who self-identifies as Conservative and casually (yet proudly) references "Life and Liberty" in your bio, then it is statistically high that you've waxed poetic about "the good old days." Men named Craig with these identifiers tend to have a few bones to pick about how women have become inconveniently uptight now that we can legally learn how to read, and it's *technically illegal to rape us.

In a painfully on-brand tweet, a man named Craig who self-identifies as a Conservative bemoaned the fact that women consider catcalling harassment, and wished for a return to the days before women hated men.

Telling a woman on the street shes gorgeous or wolf whistles arent sexual harassment. I Just wish we could go back to the early 1900s where women were actually women and didnt hate men. — Craig (@lordofsnowflake) July 20, 2018

