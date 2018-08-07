Woman brilliantly shuts down man waxing poetic about 'when women didn't hate men.'

If you are a man on Twitter named Craig who self-identifies as Conservative and casually (yet proudly) references "Life and Liberty" in your bio, then it is statistically high that you've waxed poetic about "the good old days." Men named Craig with these identifiers tend to have a few bones to pick about how women have become inconveniently uptight now that we can legally learn how to read, and it's *technically illegal to rape us.
In a painfully on-brand tweet, a man named Craig who self-identifies as a Conservative bemoaned the fact that women consider catcalling harassment, and wished for a return to the days before women hated men.
"Telling a woman on the street she's gorgeous or wolf whistles aren't sexual harassment. I just wish we could go back to the early 1900s where women were actually women and didn't hate men," he wrote
While I could definitely barrage you with a 1000 word manifest on why his tweet is The Worst, the author Jennifer Wright effectively shut him down with the best response.
"Mary Shelly lost her virginity on her mom's grave, facilitated a lesbian wedding, and carried her dead husband’s heart around in a bag, so, yeah, I agree, let’s return to traditional values," Wright wrote.
Several others chimed in with excellent reasons why Craig's tweet was ill-thought out, to say the least.
Any man who wishes to return to the early 1900s so he can hit on women has game SO bad he needs to legally have more rights than a woman to even have a sliver of a chance at getting laid. Instead, he could just read books written by women and learn how to talk to them like normal human beings. Unfortunately, I have a feeling Craig won't be doing that.