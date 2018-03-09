Woman calls out Bruno Mars for cultural appropriation in viral clip: 'he's not black.'

Cultural appropriation is a topic that always garners passionate discussion. Many people draw the lines between appropriating and appreciating at different spaces, and discussions over who can be an appropriator are even more intense.

White people who straight-up steal cultural traditions, phrases, and clothing styles without attributing the original creators present clear examples of appropriation. But what about non-black artists of color who mimic primarily black musical genres?! Do they also count as appropriators?

This is the meat of the discussion currently going around on Twitter, spurred by the viral clip of an activist who critiqued Mars for cultural appropriation.

this is why i hate bruno mars @seren_sensei says it all pic.twitter.com/CRLktsA2ea — hannie (@hannahmburrell) March 9, 2018

In the clip, the writer, activist and cultural critic Seren Sensei criticized Mars for playing up his racial ambiguity in order to cross cultural genres. Mars' mother is Filipino, and his father is half Ashkenazi Jewish and half Puerto Rican.

"Bruno Mars is 100 percent a cultural appropriator” she said on the popular roundtable web-series The Grapevine. She continued, “He is not black, at all, and he plays up his racial ambiguity to cross genres."