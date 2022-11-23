Woman calls cops on date who steals car, he claims he was buying her breakfast.

When you're first seeing someone new, it's often best to tread slowly until they've proven themselves trustworthy. Being careful can sometimes feel at odds with the whirlwind of romantic feelings, but it often pays off in the long run.

Still, the person on the receiving end of caution doesn't always react well to being screened for trustworthiness. And these dynamics can play out in big misunderstandings.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong to call the cops on a new romantic interest after he borrowed her car without asking.

She wrote:

AITA for calling the cops and causing him to be taken in for taking my car key and using it while I was sleeping?

So, I've been seeing this guy 30M"(Kevin) for several months now. We'd visit each other weekly and last week, he spent the night with me.