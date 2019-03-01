Woman calls out entitled friend for expecting his ex to wait two years for him to ‘grow up.’

Advertising

There are a lot of heavy emotional expectations placed on straight women in relationships. Whether through common media depictions or religion, narratives of women being perpetual nurturers are common, and while possessing emotional intelligence and empathy is a strength, setting boundaries is key. One sadly persistent but true trope is the woman who helps a man grow, or "fixes" an emotionally broken man. Obviously, no one can actually "fix" another person, but a lot of straight men are raised with the concept of a female partner emotionally mothering and guiding them, and a lot of women have internalized this value. In a healthy or ideal relationship both parties make emotional sacrifices, and it's natural to lean on each other through phases of growth and emotional turmoil. However, there is a big difference between that natural give-and-take, and a one-sided dynamic where the man expects the woman to be an endless well of forgiveness and emotional patience.

Advertising

In many cases, given the heat of a relationship, it's easier to truly hear and accept criticism from friends and outside sources, versus the partner you've been emotionally dueling with. So, when Twitter user Rev Rell caught wind of her male friend's emotional entitlement towards his ex, she decided to lay it all out for him (and eventually the internet). My homeboy, who i love to pieces, had a great gf but he kept messing up. Like big time. Finally she called it quits. He told her he was gonna take the time to become a better person, & she agreed they could reconcile later if he really worked on himself. — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 It all started when her friend was dumped due to bad behavior, but he promised his ex he would work to become a better person, and able to be a partner once more.

Advertising

That was 2 years ago. & my homeboy really just took that time to play around until he felt ready to be in a r’ship.



Now she’s engaged to get married to another guy this summer& my homeboy is HURT. But, i told him no one is required to stick around while you ‘figure’ stuff out — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 Now, two years later, his ex has moved on and found a fiance, and he is livid that she didn't wait for him to grow up. And i realize this kinda thing happened to a few other guys i know, and like my homeboy they were all extremely upset to find the person they thought they had on hold moved on. — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 said he felt strung along, but she told him from jump she would be open, but she wasn’t gonna put herself on hold.



What he thought would happen is they’d just drift back together eventually w/no work on his part, while he used the breakup as time to play around. — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019

Advertising

Rev Rell pointed out how selfish it was for him to take his time, a full two years, to get his life together, not make any big moves to get his ex back, and then have the audacity to feel betrayed when she found someone compatible. Now he’s tryna think of some last-ditch grand romantic gesture. Had to remind him this ain’t the movies. Gotta hold that L. — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 Also it’s selfish. You hurt someone. You did nothing to fix the harm. They move on a find a happy healthy love and you wanna swoop in at the 11th hour and interrupt that? — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 She wrote that one of the biggest red flags about the situation is his expectation that his ex should have helped him "unpack" his issues, even after he mistreated her. As Rev Rell points out, this is a role better suited for a therapist or professional.

Advertising

Oh, now i remember why i brought a all this up- emotional labor.



He says to me she should’ve helped him unpack the stuff he needed to work on.



He hurt her repeatedly and then expected her to help him work through why.



Go to therapy. Or talk to a faith leader. Or read... — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 But the gag is, I told him back when they broke up that she was gon’ get snatched up if he didn’t get it together. And this man chuckled at the thought. After being on/off for 7 years he assumed she’d always be available to him. — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 YALL and then he was sitting here tryna do the math over the phone, like



“Well, if they’re engaged she MUSTVE been talking with him damn near right after we broke up’



Ok? And?! Guys love fucking up & then make the real travesty about how quickly she moved on. — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 He apparently got upset at the concept of his ex moving on to her (now) fiance quickly, despite the fact that he cheated while they dated.

Advertising

‘From what I understand you were hitting up girls while IN a relationship, you don’t get to dictate what’s the appropriate amount of time before she gets to move on.’



He was like ‘well i said i was sorry. I apologized. But i think anyone should wait atleast 6 months.’



-_- — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 Tbh is was a PRIVILEGE that she was even open to reconciliation. But he fumbled that, too.



Now he gotta hear about the wedding plans from all of their mutuals and he’s in shambles — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 She also called out his friends for encouraging him to try to "get his ex back" when she's engaged, she called it straight up harassment, which is accurate. His LB’s (he’s a kappa) are tryna gas him to drive up to see her. This ain’t A Different World. Her fiancée will probably stomp homie out.



Stop encouraging your trifling friends to harass their ex. Start encouraging them to do better in the first place. — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019

Advertising

She ended the thread by saying that she truly does love this friend, but it's important to not sugarcoat things for entitled men. I started this with I love my friend. But when the men in my life are, on occasion, graced with my advice I don’t do them the disservice of sugarcoating it. — Rev Rell (@awkward_duck) February 23, 2019 The thread immediately went viral for how clearly it calls out toxic dynamics and entitlement. This thread 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RH75XYo81y — SaintYourAunt (@yadada_mean_) February 24, 2019 Wonderful thread! — Jahrell Carroll (@JahrellC) February 23, 2019

Advertising

Exactly. True friends tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. — No Old White Men 2020 🇩🇴 #AllBlackLivesMatter (@HarlemMC) February 24, 2019 This thread is 👏🏽🙌🏽

It is literally this pic.twitter.com/CcqntUy2lk — Beam me up, Scotty (@b_paigey) February 24, 2019 Several people shared just how close this thread hit to home. I waited 3 years for a guy to get his shit together and be with me. I finally realized that he was never going to feel the same. He hit me up asking for ass the night before I went on my first date with my now husband, and I’m so glad I blocked him. pic.twitter.com/Dhk5fdoQQ0 — sour_gurl🥀 (@WesGerrr) February 24, 2019 Homeboy gotta enroll in therapy now cause that one-that-got-away pain runs DEEP — ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕒𝕘𝕟𝕖 ℂ𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕖 (@cassorakpo) February 23, 2019

Advertising

Better not use that ‘pain’ as an excuse to fake out the next one, tho. — 🍇 cranberry goddess 🦂🙃 (@juleebelle) February 24, 2019 Yup, took too long to figure out what was wrong and couldn't work on what needed to be fixed. Massive L but when you are in love and want to be in love, you will do whatever it takes... whatever. — Rodrigo Bravo (@mrbravo365) February 24, 2019 Loved reading this. Been through this time and time again trying to help someone change but ended up taking away from my own peace & hurting myself along the way. Let her go and let her be happy. pic.twitter.com/VaEsdXSXuK — Whoa-KIM-osabe (@WhoaKimosabe1) February 24, 2019

Advertising

Precisely...

Cos some people have a genuinely ne turnaround that blows the minds of many.



So yours is an awesome statement and question:

How thin is the line between 'Wasting Time' and 'Patience'?



How/When do you realize you're wasting your time helping someone 'cure' issues? — E_Taylor (@Ignekai) February 24, 2019 It's never easy to let someone go if you still have feelings for them, but learning the lines between entitlement and loyalty are crucial if you want to be in a healthy partnership.