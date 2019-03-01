Woman calls out entitled friend for expecting his ex to wait two years for him to ‘grow up.’

There are a lot of heavy emotional expectations placed on straight women in relationships. Whether through common media depictions or religion, narratives of women being perpetual nurturers are common, and while possessing emotional intelligence and empathy is a strength, setting boundaries is key.
One sadly persistent but true trope is the woman who helps a man grow, or "fixes" an emotionally broken man. Obviously, no one can actually "fix" another person, but a lot of straight men are raised with the concept of a female partner emotionally mothering and guiding them, and a lot of women have internalized this value.
In a healthy or ideal relationship both parties make emotional sacrifices, and it's natural to lean on each other through phases of growth and emotional turmoil. However, there is a big difference between that natural give-and-take, and a one-sided dynamic where the man expects the woman to be an endless well of forgiveness and emotional patience.
In many cases, given the heat of a relationship, it's easier to truly hear and accept criticism from friends and outside sources, versus the partner you've been emotionally dueling with.
So, when Twitter user Rev Rell caught wind of her male friend's emotional entitlement towards his ex, she decided to lay it all out for him (and eventually the internet).
It all started when her friend was dumped due to bad behavior, but he promised his ex he would work to become a better person, and able to be a partner once more.
Now, two years later, his ex has moved on and found a fiance, and he is livid that she didn't wait for him to grow up.
Rev Rell pointed out how selfish it was for him to take his time, a full two years, to get his life together, not make any big moves to get his ex back, and then have the audacity to feel betrayed when she found someone compatible.
She wrote that one of the biggest red flags about the situation is his expectation that his ex should have helped him "unpack" his issues, even after he mistreated her. As Rev Rell points out, this is a role better suited for a therapist or professional.
He apparently got upset at the concept of his ex moving on to her (now) fiance quickly, despite the fact that he cheated while they dated.
She also called out his friends for encouraging him to try to "get his ex back" when she's engaged, she called it straight up harassment, which is accurate.
She ended the thread by saying that she truly does love this friend, but it's important to not sugarcoat things for entitled men.
The thread immediately went viral for how clearly it calls out toxic dynamics and entitlement.
Several people shared just how close this thread hit to home.
It's never easy to let someone go if you still have feelings for them, but learning the lines between entitlement and loyalty are crucial if you want to be in a healthy partnership.