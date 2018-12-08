Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name.

Ever since Gwyneth Paltrow announced that her baby's name was Apple, it's been a damn free-for-all out here. You can't attend a toddler sing-a-long class without being introduced to someone's son named Wood Chip, or something of that nature. Sure, anyone has the right to name their child whatever the hell they want. This is true. But at some point we are going to laugh at their choices.

That's exactly what happened to a woman who decided to name her child -- wait for it -- Squire Sebastian Senator. Yes, that is just the first name. No, her friends and family did not take it well. In fact, apparently they talked so much shit that the mother canceled the baby shower. She took to Facebook to call out and clapback at the shower's invitees.

https://i.redd.it/skf5qmmcuw221.jpg

Let's go over some highlights, shall we?