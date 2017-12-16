Woman thinks she caught her classmate's cheating boyfriend, but there's a huge twist.

Being cheated on is one of the most humiliating and emotionally devastating feelings a person can experience. Part of what makes it so awful is how many people turn a blind eye instead of tipping off the person whose being cheated on.
There are, however, those brave souls who break the tough news, like our protagonist Rebekah who thought she caught her classmate Jasmine's boyfriend cheating.
Rebekah was in the school library when she recognized her classmate Jasmine's boyfriend nuzzling up to another woman.
Being a loyal steward of girl code, Rebekah made the tough decision to send Jasmine a DM about the incident.
While they weren't previously close friends, Rebekah knew she recognized the boyfriend from Jasmine's social media, and decided to lay out the hard truth.
Hey girl, I know we don't know each other, just been mutuals on Twitter for a little bit. I go to UTSA too. But I recognise who I think is your boyfriend in the library from all y'all's pictures on here and he's with a girl and he's being kind of touchy with her.
I didn't really know if I should message you/how to tell you but I have been full on cheated on before and girl to girl I'd want to know.
I hope this doesn't cause you a lot of problems. I feel really bad but I just thought it'd be wrong to witness it and not say anything, you know?
Tell me if you want me to fight him. I'll be here a while.
That last sentence hammers the nail in the coffin of solidarity.
However, when Jasmine received the message, a HUGE plot twist was revealed.
Apparently, Jasmine's boyfriend was sitting next to her when she received the Twitter DM. However, he has an identical twin, so Rebekah's eyes weren't tricking her - she just happened upon the twin and his girlfriend.
Jasmine quickly thanked Rebekah for being so empathetic and honest, and cleared up the whole ordeal.
She then shared the story with her Twitter followers, who naturally, were all about Rebekah's loyalty.
And for posterity's sake, here is proof that Jasmine's boyfriend has a twin.
We should all start 2018 resolving to be a bit more like Rebekah.