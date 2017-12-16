Woman thinks she caught her classmate's cheating boyfriend, but there's a huge twist.

Being cheated on is one of the most humiliating and emotionally devastating feelings a person can experience. Part of what makes it so awful is how many people turn a blind eye instead of tipping off the person whose being cheated on.

There are, however, those brave souls who break the tough news, like our protagonist Rebekah who thought she caught her classmate Jasmine's boyfriend cheating.

Rebekah was in the school library when she recognized her classmate Jasmine's boyfriend nuzzling up to another woman.

Being a loyal steward of girl code, Rebekah made the tough decision to send Jasmine a DM about the incident.

While they weren't previously close friends, Rebekah knew she recognized the boyfriend from Jasmine's social media, and decided to lay out the hard truth.