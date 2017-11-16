Woman convinces creep to fill her gas tank, and Twitter is taking notes.

Many people throw around the age old saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade." But the 22-year-old Amanda Mills has elevated the game with the new adage "when a dude hits on you, get some free gas."
Mills is a Dallas native with a sizable social media following, so when she stunted on a creeper with a short but sweet life hack, she shared her winning moment on Twitter.
Basically, Mills was standing in line at the gas station waiting to pay when a dude in line decided to make his move, or at least attempt to. When he called her "cute" she cleverly asked "cute enough for you to fill my tank?!"
Much to the luck of her wallet, he obliged and Mills scored a $34 tank of gas.
When she shared the exchange on Twitter, lots of women were taking notes.
While some of the guys on the thread revealed they'd never dish out a free tank of gas.
To be fair, the guy may have redeemed himself from the title "creep" when he purchased the tank of gas and left her to go about the rest of her day.
Generally, given how much women are regularly solicited and harassed, any dude who tries to work game at a gas station isn't starting on a hot foot
This story, however, has a happy ending.