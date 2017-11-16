Woman convinces creep to fill her gas tank, and Twitter is taking notes.

Many people throw around the age old saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade." But the 22-year-old Amanda Mills has elevated the game with the new adage "when a dude hits on you, get some free gas."

Mills is a Dallas native with a sizable social media following, so when she stunted on a creeper with a short but sweet life hack, she shared her winning moment on Twitter.

Basically, Mills was standing in line at the gas station waiting to pay when a dude in line decided to make his move, or at least attempt to. When he called her "cute" she cleverly asked "cute enough for you to fill my tank?!"

Much to the luck of her wallet, he obliged and Mills scored a $34 tank of gas.

When she shared the exchange on Twitter, lots of women were taking notes.