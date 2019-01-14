Woman's creepy texts from a total stranger show the dangers of being female in public.

Sadly, many times being a woman in the world means your existence is treated as a walking target. Simple daily errands can quickly become complicated because of cat calling and street harassment. Unfortunately, the expectation that women will be smiling and accommodating to the most entitled of strangers can quickly escalate into crossed boundaries and dangerous situations. The Twitter user Lynda Lorraine faced one of these situations after briefly chatting with a man on the train. From her end, their exchange was brief and uneventful - and didn't involve any exchange of contact information. However, for him, it was an open door to stalk her online until he found her cell phone number - at which point he asked her out. Everything about this exchange is a major breach of her boundaries. So I briefly spoke to someone on the train last week, we didn’t even exchange socials or anything and today he messaged me😭

Am I overreacting by being creeped out because what on earth 🙆🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SCVdZjHsg1 — Nakia’s Twin (@Lyndahx) January 13, 2019 First off, he hits her up without warning and doesn't reveal how he got her number beyond saying it was through "a friend." Twitter

This of course begged the question of how this man found Lynda's friends in the first place. Also, what did he tell her "friend" to get the phone number? Most good pals wouldn't give a female friend's number out to a random dude from the train, so it's likely he lied or elaborated on their original exchange in order to get her digits. Twitter The creepy train stalker then tried to manipulate her by saying he'd only reveal how he got her number if she met up for a date. There are roughly 50 red flags in that flirting tactic alone.

When Lynda laid out just how creepy his behavior was, he predictably lashed out and insulted her. Twitter Their exchanged ended very, very poorly, and she never found out which "friend" gave out her number. Twitter Needless to say, Lynda's followers were just as miffed by the exchange as she was.

pic.twitter.com/GfbTldrqIn — kUda (@k_lttm) January 13, 2019 pic.twitter.com/JAsbryQAVd — Emma Seward (@MrsEmma) January 14, 2019 Omg you are *certainly* not overreacting JEEZ MAN WTF — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) January 14, 2019 The wildest part is this man seemed to generally think this was a smooth and romantic dating move?! That's a big yikes on multiple levels.

Damn, I suspect he imagined this scenario going a lot better... 😭 — Ced 🇨🇮 (@ManLike_CO) January 14, 2019 Truly, rom coms have given us all unrealistic expectations of meet-cutes, and severely blurred the lines of safe and appropriate boundaries. On paper it's a romcom plot. IRL, it's how you end up on Investigation Discovery. — TV's Camille (@grandmaitsme00) January 14, 2019 They are the same just with different background music. We are all 8 bars of minor key violin away from being murdered! — Leigh Tenhet (@tenhet_leigh) January 14, 2019 The biggest mystery still looming is which "friend" gave him Lynda's number. Did he secure the number some other way and lie about the "friend?!" Did he lie to the "friend" in order to get the number, or was there some frenemy situation going on? So many questions still at hand.

Sis, WHOEVER GAVE HIM YOUR NUMBER NEEDS TO BE CUT OFF. — #CookTalk with (@angryblackwunmi) January 14, 2019 I wouldn't be surprised if it turned out not any of your friends but some shady trick. I mean it's possible, but. — Shirley 🇮🇩🇨🇳🇵🇹 (@SmurfGG) January 14, 2019 Make sure your curtains are closed sis! And have your security on lock 🤣

I have a feeling he didn’t get the number from a friend... pic.twitter.com/oCC6RwpG5x — Safiyah (@safiyahtasneem) January 14, 2019 Hopefully, this man isn't a full-on stalker and just has bad boundaries - because in that scenario there is hope that he'll reform his ways. Either way, it seems prudent that Lynda shut it down and didn't take him up on the deeply manipulative date offer.