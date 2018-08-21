Woman dating ghost explains how they'll have a baby, and the internet is all ears.

o The dating scene is so rough these days, one woman is turning to a ghost for her emotional and physical needs.

A spiritual guidance counselor who guys by the name Amethyst Realm stopped by ITV's This Morning to detail her long-term relationship with a ghost. Just six months ago, Amethyst was a single woman whose solo lifestyle was quickly interrupted by a ghost she met in Australia.

"I refer to it as him, because that's easier. He's very ancient, very wise, very kind. I would say he has been on the planet a long time."

Amethyst went on to clarify that while this isn't her first run-in with a ghost, it's definitely her first time falling this deep in love.

"It's difficult to explain in terms of normal, earthbound relationships. It's a bit deeper than that, we don't have a need for conversation."

During the interview, Amethyst revealed that her ghost lover followed her home from Australia and the two joined the Mile High club (I have endless questions about this).