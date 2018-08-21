Woman dating ghost explains how they'll have a baby, and the internet is all ears.

o The dating scene is so rough these days, one woman is turning to a ghost for her emotional and physical needs.
A spiritual guidance counselor who guys by the name Amethyst Realm stopped by ITV's This Morning to detail her long-term relationship with a ghost. Just six months ago, Amethyst was a single woman whose solo lifestyle was quickly interrupted by a ghost she met in Australia.
"I refer to it as him, because that's easier. He's very ancient, very wise, very kind. I would say he has been on the planet a long time."
Amethyst went on to clarify that while this isn't her first run-in with a ghost, it's definitely her first time falling this deep in love.
"It's difficult to explain in terms of normal, earthbound relationships. It's a bit deeper than that, we don't have a need for conversation."
During the interview, Amethyst revealed that her ghost lover followed her home from Australia and the two joined the Mile High club (I have endless questions about this).
She even went on to share that she considers him "the one" and plans to start a family. When asked how she would carry a ghost's baby to term, she quickly laid it out.
"I've been looking into phantom pregnancies, and I believe that a phantom pregnancy is actually a real pregnancy but you have a phantom inside you rather than a human baby. The reason we don't ever manage to carry these to full term is that people don't understand.But I'm hoping through understanding what's going on with my body, I'll be able to."
Anyone familiar with the actual meaning of the term "phantom pregnancy" knows that it refers to a woman experiencing typical pregnancy symptoms - nausea, swelling, etc, who isn't actually pregnant. So I suppose, in that sense, if Amethyst WERE to get pregnant with her ghost-lover's child, it would be a phantom pregnancy since there'd also be no child.
People on the internet had a wide range of emotional responses to Amethyst's interview.
Some people were immediately obsessed with the weirdness of it all.
While others brought up the very real point that her mental health confusion shouldn't be used for ratings.
In all seriousness, it is highly likely that Amethyst does need to seek mental help. Although, if she was already working as a spiritual adviser the overlap between her mental health and her spiritual beliefs may be indistinguishable, and I'm in no position to make a judgment. Regardless, I'll be interested to hear if the ghost pregnancy comes to fruition.