Woman decreases mom's 'allowance' since she won't babysit. Sister calls her 'b**ch.'

In a perfect world, we'd all have enough money to survive and wouldn't have to worry about pinching pennies and making ends meet.

In a perfect world, no one would have to worry about whether their aging parent has a comfortable place to live, even after a messy divorce from their life-long partner.

But sadly, that's not the world we live in, and family finances is one of the biggest and most persistent stressors.

A popular post on the AITA subreddit addresses the stressor of family finances on all sides - both the support of a child and a parent.

OP wrote:

AITA for cutting my mom's allowance to pay for daycare when she couldn't babysit for me?

Last year my husband (35M) and I (34F) had our first (and last) child. We were fortunate enough to be able to stay at home with him for almost a year by staggering our parental leave and vacations.