Woman who almost died from vaccine perfectly shuts down anti-vaxxers in viral thread.

In many ways, the conversation surrounding vaccinations feels like its moved backwards in time. Despite all of the proof that vaccines save lives in large numbers, there has been a recent uptick in skepticism and anti-vaxx sentiments among people afraid of potential side effects.
One of the most dangerous myths circulating is the claim that vaccines cause autism (this has been consistently scientifically disproven). The popularity of this claim has fed the growing fear and skepticism around vaccines, while also revealing how much stigma people hold towards ASD.
Sadly, it's not just a niche group of misinformed parents who have chosen to forgo vaccines for their kids, thus endangering all of their children's classmates. A few choice celebrities have also joined the ranks of anti-vaxxers, one of which was the outspoken vegan makeup icon Kat Von D, who announced last summer her decision to not vaccinate.
In response, the Twitter user Clementine decided to share her very personal experience with vaccines.
If anyone was going to express anti-vaxx sentiments and have a foot to stand on, it's Clementine. When she was 14-years-old she experienced horrific one in a million side effects after getting injected with the tetanus-diphtheria vaccine.
The side effects almost took her life, landed her in a wheel chair temporarily, and still flare up to affect her life nearly two decades later.
Even still, Clementine shared that despite her experiences, she is firmly pro-vaccination, because every medical advancement includes the exceptions. And the lives saved by vaccinates far outnumber the one in a million suffering.
She also emphasized the fact that not getting vaccinated puts you in far more statistical potential danger than the slim chance of getting side effects. Plus, it's deeply selfish to endanger neighbors and classmates by exposing them to an unvaccinated child.
People on Twitter praised Clementine for generously sharing her experience, and being able to differentiate her rare experience from the larger picture at hand.
Clementine experienced the worst case scenario so many people fear, and she still sees the important role vaccinations play for public health. Hopefully, her story will help shake some sense into people giving into fear over facts.