Woman who almost died from vaccine perfectly shuts down anti-vaxxers in viral thread.

In many ways, the conversation surrounding vaccinations feels like its moved backwards in time. Despite all of the proof that vaccines save lives in large numbers, there has been a recent uptick in skepticism and anti-vaxx sentiments among people afraid of potential side effects.

One of the most dangerous myths circulating is the claim that vaccines cause autism (this has been consistently scientifically disproven). The popularity of this claim has fed the growing fear and skepticism around vaccines, while also revealing how much stigma people hold towards ASD.

Sadly, it's not just a niche group of misinformed parents who have chosen to forgo vaccines for their kids, thus endangering all of their children's classmates. A few choice celebrities have also joined the ranks of anti-vaxxers, one of which was the outspoken vegan makeup icon Kat Von D, who announced last summer her decision to not vaccinate.