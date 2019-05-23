Woman dishes on bridezilla-from-hell who personally billed each guest at destination wedding.

Planning a wedding is an expensive endeavor, even the most bare bones arrangements rack up thousands of dollars in food and decorating costs, and destination weddings are a completely different animal.
While there can be a tremendous amount of stress around the planning and payment of a wedding, any wedded couple with true perspective on life knows that is their choice, and their burden to bear. No one truly needs a fancy wedding, and plenty of couples have made due with modest arrangements full of love.
All this is to say, throwing a huge expensive party and then throwing a temper tantrum about the bill is deeply irresponsible, but there is unfortunately a strain of bridezilla types that do just that.
In a recent Twitter thread, Seyi Akiwowo, the founder of Glitch, which is described as a not-for-profit organization "determined to end online abuse through advocacy, campaigning and education," shared her recent experience with a nightmare bride. The entitlement in this story is unreal.
The story begins in 2015, when Akiwowo was invited to the destination wedding of an ex friend, located in Romania.
The wedding website said the bride and groom would prefer cash gifts over presents, since transporting gifts home would be difficult.
Akiwowo brought a friend to the wedding, and they both paid for their own flights and hotel fare for two days.
Upon closing time for the open bar, the guests were given small envelopes that looked like tithing slips.
Since Akiwowo and her friend were both strapped for cash after paying to attend the destination wedding, they both contributed the bit of cash they had left and figured that was that - a pooled tip for the bar staff essentially.
When Akiwowo and her friend arrived back in London, after a tumultuous trip back, she logged into Facebook and saw she received a message from the bride.
At first, Akiwowo assumed the message was intended to check up on her safe travels back. But when she opened it up, she quickly realized this was a different type of message.
Akiwowo then called her friend who went to the wedding with her, and read aloud the truly bonkers "debt collection" message from the bride.
This is the message, truly straight from hell:
Both Akiwowo and her friend were stunned and shocked by the message. Who sends a bill to their wedding guests, especially when they already shelled out money for a destination wedding?!
To make things more nefarious, the gift bags given to the guests were used to track how much each person contributed. A true NSA touch to add to your wedding.
Needless to say, this deeply unhinged post-wedding messages marked the end of this friendship, but now Akiwowo and her friend have a next level inside joke.