Woman dishes on bridezilla-from-hell who personally billed each guest at destination wedding.

Planning a wedding is an expensive endeavor, even the most bare bones arrangements rack up thousands of dollars in food and decorating costs, and destination weddings are a completely different animal.

While there can be a tremendous amount of stress around the planning and payment of a wedding, any wedded couple with true perspective on life knows that is their choice, and their burden to bear. No one truly needs a fancy wedding, and plenty of couples have made due with modest arrangements full of love.

All this is to say, throwing a huge expensive party and then throwing a temper tantrum about the bill is deeply irresponsible, but there is unfortunately a strain of bridezilla types that do just that.

In a recent Twitter thread, Seyi Akiwowo, the founder of Glitch, which is described as a not-for-profit organization "determined to end online abuse through advocacy, campaigning and education," shared her recent experience with a nightmare bride. The entitlement in this story is unreal.

As we are talking about wedding stories... should I share the time bride of a destination wedding asked me for money the morning after the wedding? — Seyi Akiwowo (@seyiakiwowo) May 20, 2019

The story begins in 2015, when Akiwowo was invited to the destination wedding of an ex friend, located in Romania.