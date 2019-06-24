Woman ditches the funeral of her boyfriend's mom for a vacation. The internet rips her a new one.

Losing a loved one is always a painful and complicated process no matter what, but losing someone as close as your mother with no warning is an unthinkable loss. So, it's only common sense that if you love your partner, and they lose their parent out of the blue, you're going to have some long nights of cuddling, crying and cooking comfort food ahead of you.

At least, for some people that's common sense, for others, the concept of giving up a vacation in order to go to their boyfriend's mom's funeral seems like a tall order.

In a recent post on the subreddit Am I The Asshole a woman asked if she was a jerk for skipping her boyfriend's mom's funeral for a pre-planned family vacation, and the internet responded with a resounding: yes.

"AITA for going to a pre-planned vacation with my family rather than my boyfriend's mom's funeral?"

In the post OP laid out how she plans yearly trips with her mom, sister, aunt and cousin, all of whom work regular 9-5 jobs (OP is a teacher).