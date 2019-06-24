Woman ditches the funeral of her boyfriend's mom for a vacation. The internet rips her a new one.

Losing a loved one is always a painful and complicated process no matter what, but losing someone as close as your mother with no warning is an unthinkable loss. So, it's only common sense that if you love your partner, and they lose their parent out of the blue, you're going to have some long nights of cuddling, crying and cooking comfort food ahead of you.
At least, for some people that's common sense, for others, the concept of giving up a vacation in order to go to their boyfriend's mom's funeral seems like a tall order.
In a recent post on the subreddit Am I The Asshole a woman asked if she was a jerk for skipping her boyfriend's mom's funeral for a pre-planned family vacation, and the internet responded with a resounding: yes.
"AITA for going to a pre-planned vacation with my family rather than my boyfriend's mom's funeral?"
In the post OP laid out how she plans yearly trips with her mom, sister, aunt and cousin, all of whom work regular 9-5 jobs (OP is a teacher).
"I'm a teacher so I get about 2 months off every summer but my mom, sister, aunt, and cousin all work regular 9-5 jobs with 2-3 weeks off a year, so it's really difficult to organize time for trips where we can all go. We managed to schedule a girls trip to Cabo from June 1st to 9th. Made payments (almost $3K a person) several weeks prior to the trip and were all very excited to go to Mexico and bond -- I'm best friends with my sister & cousin, and my mom and aunt are identical twins so we're all a very close group."
OP has been with her boyfriend for two years and has met his family a handful of times, but since they live across the country they're not intimately close.
"My boyfriend & I have been together for 2 years. His family lives across the country so I only see them twice a year and it's usually pretty quick. No real one-on-one bonding with anyone in his family but we're all definitely friendly with one another. We like each other's posts on FB/IG, send happy birthday wishes, stuff like that."
A few days before her family vacation, her boyfriend's mom passed away all of the sudden. OP's boyfriend begged her to skip the family trip to go to the funeral, but she explained that it'd be better for him to process with his family.
"A few days before we left, my boyfriend's mom passed away unexpectedly. I spent days attached to his hip, supporting him, wrote the email to his work explaining what happened, cleaning the apartment, making sure he ate, called his dad & siblings and expressed my condolences, booked his flight, helped him pack, etc. He asked me to go to the funeral with him. I felt so, so, so bad telling him no. I hardly knew his mom and feel like I already committed myself to the trip with my family. He was heartbroken and begged me to go with him for support but I told him that his whole family is there and if anything it's a special time for them all to recount memories of their mother/wife/sister/daughter."
OP's boyfriend also offered to pay her $1500 to make up for the costs of canceling the trip, in hopes that it would convince her to come to the funeral, but she revealed it's really not about money - it's about time with her female family members.
"He asked if he gave me $1500 "could you go on the trip sometime later? you have two more months off. I know you won't get some deposits back, so I'll give you this money" and I honestly felt so bad but the thing isn't the money (although obviously as a teacher, I'm not swimming in money) but it's about how this is the one time a year that the women I'm closest to can go together."
OP's family was pretty insistent on her coming, regardless of the death of her boyfriend's mom, so she ended up going to the family vacation instead of the funeral.
"My mom & aunt told me "we want you to come with us, but it's ultimately up to you" whereas my cousin & sister were like "you should definitely come with us, it'll ruin the trip for us if you're not there, just come, etc."
Both OP and her boyfriend have now returned from the vacation and the funeral, but there is palpable tension. OP's boyfriend said he's not angry, but rather disappointed and sad at her decision to skip his mom's funeral.
"My boyfriend was upset and left mad at me, I called/texted a bunch but he didn't respond until days later, anyways I went to Mexico and came back on the 9th and things have been weird with us. Sometimes he's really close with me like usual other times I can tell he's mad I didn't go with him. He said he's not furious at me but just disappointed and sad that I chose to go party instead of be there with him. Says he would've dropped anything for me, keeps emphasizing that I have 2 months of vacation, but he doesn't get that no one else in the group has that kind of vacation time, I really couldn't reschedule."
"TL;DR: I feel really bad because I didn't go with my boyfriend to his mom's funeral because I already had a trip planned with my family. Did I fuck up?"
While OP stuck to her guns about the inflexibility of her family's vacation time, pangs of guilt have now come over her, so she brought her concerns to the internet to see if she made a mistake.
mjsbunny fully thinks OP is an asshole for putting her own desires above her grieving boyfriend.
"Bloody hell! Yes, you fucked up.
Your boyfriend's MOTHER died. Not his neighbour, or friend or coworker. His MOTHER. And as his partner, someone who allegedly loves him, you should have been at his side at the funeral. Your family have come off as incredibly selfish here, so I can see where you get it from. My mother would have been like "Goodness, of course you have to go!"
"How on earth were you able to enjoy yourself, knowing that he was more than likely having a difficult time? Yes, he would have had his other family around him, but he clearly wanted you to be there. And I can guarantee that the rest of the family weren't impressed with your decision and it was 110% discussed. "Where's X? Why didn't she come? She's in Cabo? Eh?" And the fact that he even offered to reimburse you for some of your outlay, shows how badly he wanted you there. But you chose other people over his needs. In addition, you went with your mother, which would just remind him that he doesn't have a mother anymore."
"Personally, this is a dealbreaker and I would break up with someone over this. Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot?? Your mother dies, and he's like "Soz, but I'm still going to go on the bros holiday. We cool tho, right?" How utterly selfish and self-centred of you.
Ugh. YTA. You are SO the asshole here. And no one can convince me otherwise."
oh-my thinks OP was an asshole, and that the tension is coming from OP's boyfriend realizing his partner is emotionally selfish.
"I just wanted to add, OP, the reason why things are awkward between two of you now is that he knows he cannot rely on you. You proved him that by showing him where your priorities are. Literally, all it takes to understand his position is a bit of empathy: how would you feel in his place? For many of us this would absolutely be a deal-breaker and I'm in awe he gave you another chance."
"I have no idea how you go about fixing it. Or should you even. Ask yourself, honestly, why he wasn't your priority? How exactly you feel about him and your relationship? Maybe your actions are an indicator of an underlying reason why you did what you did. Think."
"Then apologize and give him space and time. If you two (and by two - I mean mostly him) decide it's fixable, you'll have to prove him over and over again that you're trustworthy. It'll take time to get your relationship back to where it was before this whole ordeal."
maerrhyn came for OP's entire world view.
"I’d give your comment gold if I could. My mom is very ill and reading this post cut me like a knife. Having my SO’s unconditional support throughout it all means the world to me."
"YTA, I’m honestly a bit stumped by how socially and emotionally unaware OP is. Like... did you seriously need a bunch of internet strangers to tell you were in the wrong to leave your partner alone at the most difficult time of his life to go on a fucking vacation?"
DifficultMinute pointed out that OP's attitude runs in the family, and how weird it was for her mom and family members to pressure her to ditch her boyfriend in his time of need.
"You said it much better than I could. 100% YTA.
My mother would have been like "Goodness, of course you have to go!"
"If my wife's mom died, and I tried to go on vacation with my own mother instead of the funeral, my mother would have been so disappointed in me... if I even mentioned considering it, she'd probably smack me on the back of the head. edit: In fact, thinking about it, my mom would probably cancel her own vacation to be there for my wife herself as well."
"His mother fucking died, and you're worried about a damn vacation.
Things are weird because his mother died, and the person that he loves most in the world wasn't there for him. You fucked up, and it wouldn't surprise me if he wound up resenting you and leaving you over it. And you'd deserve it."
6_67 can't imagine how OP's boyfriend could forgive her.
"YTA. If I were him I would seriously reconsider the relationship. Can't imagine starting a family with someone with such poor judgement and low empathy."
"This is the only Time IN HIS LIFE he can to go to his mom's funeral. You chose a once a year fun event (or maybe once in a couple of years, it doesn't matter) over a once in a lifetime tragedy."