Woman divides friend group by asking BFF to uninvite his 'inappropriate' GF from trip.

It's never fun when your friend starts dating someone you don't get along with. It can cause tensions in your friendship, drive a rift in a friend group, and even permanently ruin a friendship.
Finding the line between being honest about your discomfort with a friend's partner, and respecting their romantic choices can sometimes feel impossible. And as anyone who has been in these shoes knows: when you mess up that line, things quickly get dramatic.
She wrote:
AITA for asking my friend to not bring his girlfriend on our vacation even though he’s providing the accommodation?
I’m going on a ski trip in a few weeks with my friends. My friend, Dante, is providing free accommodation for our entire group.
Dante’s girlfriend, Grace, asked to come on the trip too when she heard about it. We didn’t know her well when she originally asked and since Dante wanted her there everybody said it was fine. However, Grace makes me uncomfortable.