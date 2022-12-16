Woman doesn't want to include teen niece at Christmas, husband says she's 'selfish.'

The holidays can be a tough time for a lot of reasons.

For those without family, it can be a heavy reminder of what they don't have.

For those celebrating with family, it can bring up all manner of unresolved issues.

Add in some extended family or in-laws, and it gets extra spicy.

In a recent AITA post, a woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting her teen niece to spend Christmas with her.

She wrote:

AITA for not wanting my husband's niece to stay with us?

My husband has a niece (16F) called Jenny. Everyone in the family adores Jenny. I've never met her dad but apparently, he is an abusive a**hole. Jenny basically lives with her aunts and uncles. The family all dote on her. She can do no wrong.