Woman gets dragged for calling plus-sized mannequin 'gargantuan.' Even Jameela Jamil jumped in.

The feelings on all ends were stoked when Telegraph writer Tanya Gold wrote a reaction piece where she made her distaste for the mannequin known in strong words that might be best discussed with her therapist.
At one point in the article, Gold's fat-phobia comes out in full force when she describes the mannequin: "An immense, gargantuan, vast. She heaves with fat. She is, in every measure, obese, and she is not readying herself for a run on her shiny Nike gear. She cannot run. She is, more likely, pre-diabetic and on her way to a hip replacement."
Not sure why @Telegraph thought this would go down well on the most millennial/Gen-Z-focused platform out there (Snapchat), but this article is truly horrifying. Describing this @Nike mannequin as “vast, immense, gargantuan” and “heav[ing] with fat” is frankly insane. pic.twitter.com/UAVcQ59tha
Needless to say, Gold's flagrant display of disgust for larger bodies received a lot of critique from exhausted consumers, plus-size influencers, and of course, actress Jameela Jamil.
Wow @Telegraph - nice job with the Tanya Gold click bait. I look like that @nike mannequin, and I’ve done a 10k, a half, & a marathon this year. And there’s another 10k & a half coming up. If you think obese women can’t run you’ve clearly been living under a rock. pic.twitter.com/Pb2rFM5sRd
Are we not going to acknowledge that @Telegraph allowed @TanyaGold1 to publish an article degrading plus size women. Who are evidently going to NIKE to purchase clothing to improve their lifestyle. Because a mannequin portrays the sizes they include? pic.twitter.com/Mnvg0I69X3
People were quick to point out the irony of Gold claiming it's "unhealthy" to show a plus-size mannequin, when the mannequin is literally wearing workout clothes.
wow okay so the latest @Telegraph story on snapchat is ridiculous. it bashes @Nike for having a plus size mannequin saying it’s unhealthy for women to see? no i just shows plus size women how nike clothes would fit on their body and that there is clothes for them to wear 🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/61nLyN2XVK
I, as someone who is still in recovery from anorexia and is apparently a hefty size 16, think this mannequin is incredibly positive, and inclusive. Curvy/bigger girls can be just as physically fit & deserve to be shown off too x @Nikepic.twitter.com/f7trIZt9wK
Did you even check the size on the mannequin before YOU decided the person depicted was every incarnation of gluttony possible??? @Nike Is not glorifying a body type by allowing someone like me to shop in thier stores ESPECIALLY when the products they sell can be worn to workout pic.twitter.com/dpUMcy77vn
The Welsh model Callie Thorpe made an Instagram post about the exhausting and hypocritical feedback loop of fatphobia, and how in one moment people will claim to be worried about the health of plus-size people, only to quickly contradict themselves by freaking out over there being accessible work out clothes for larger bodies.
"I usually would write a response to this [Gold’s article] with a point to prove. something defending my point of view and those of my peers saying how outdated and disgusting these views are but quite honestly what’s the point? I’m that heaving with [sic] fat woman she is talking about."
"It’s no wonder people are turning to extreme weight loss measures like surgery because it feels like the only way out."
"It’s ludicrous that fat people are mocked, bullied and told to get to the gym and lose weight yet we are also told, we don’t deserve the access to active wear. Do you see how ridiculous that is? Which goes to show It’s got nothing to do with health concern and everything to do with prejudice"
The author and activist Megan Jayne Crabbe decided to respond to the trolling article with a bit of trolling herself, so she went to the store, snapped a photo with the mannequin and wrote a post about how she was shocked the "babe responsible for thousands of fatphobes on the internet" was indeed a peaceful, plastic, non-threatening mannequin.
"Apparently a fitness brand using mannequins above a UK size 8 is the most outrageously offensive thing that's ever happened! Or to quote some of the comments I've seen - "dangerous", "disgusting", and "promoting death". Imagine my surprise when I entered @nikelondon and the mannequin did not, in fact, try to kill me! We actually got along great and fully rocked this impromptu photoshoot."
The comedian Sofie Hagen joined in to drag Gold's article.
This is what is so fucked up: I had dinner with this journalist once. I know her husband (who is fat). The latest message I have from her in my inbox is her inviting me to her house. And then she goes and writes the most horrendous and fatphobic article. Just... Trust no one. https://t.co/Dlw04DZ5rV
Jameela Jamil really went hard in her responses, urging Gold to find a nearby bin to jump in.
What an ignorant shame mongering clown Tanya Gold is. What a hateful, judgemental, uneducated stance to take on what is a positive, progressive and BRILLIANT move made by @Nike@NikeLA@nikestore I COMMEND THEM ENTIRELY and think Tanya Gold best find the nearest bin and jump in🚮 https://t.co/tNbfjDUWQs
She also called for an official apology from Telegraph, and went on to point out how hypocritical it is to claim fat people are unhealthy while freaking out about them being sold exercise clothes.
THE @Telegraph OWE EVERYONE AN APOLOGY FOR THEIR WRITER USING THEIR PLATFORM TO INCITE HATRED. This is bullying and bigotry. This level of a hateful rhetoric would never be allowed towards another race/religion/culture. Why are fat bodies fair game for explicit, harmful abuse? https://t.co/tNbfjDUWQs
Also... the idea that you people disapprove of fat people, but don’t want them to be allowed to have fitness clothing to fit their bodies to exercise in, which would surely help their health/fitness, which you cry in *such* despair over... exposes you for the idiots you all are. https://t.co/tNbfjDUWQs
Even if this piece is some sort of piss poor attempt at a dystopian satirical joke, it’s stupid and dangerous to play into what is already a damaging, hate-fueled rhetoric that is responsible for the bullying and death of so many fat people. So disgusted with @Telegraphpic.twitter.com/jnkbmEg03O