This woman's drug dealer is having an even worse week than you.

Mercury could be in retrograde (I honestly don't know), or it could just be one of those weeks. Everyone and their mother seems to be going through a crisis right now, and it can often feel like a pissing contest of who has the worst story.
Well, I'm sorry (not sorry) to knock you off your throne of sadness, but it appears that Twitter user Sad Girl (@araslanian) has officially found the person having the worst week ever.
Basically, when she texted her drug dealer about pick-up, his week was going badly enough he requested she bring Popeyes instead of cash.
He also shared that his car wasn't working, so when it rains, it POURS. This is why Popeyes exists, to soothe the bleeding balm of our hearts on weeks such as this.
She even shared a picture of the Popeyes with her Twitter followers.
People were cracking up at the whole exchange, mostly in solidarity.
It's a hard week for everyone, but I think we should all take a special knee for our friend with the Popeyes.