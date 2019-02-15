Woman asks if she's 'an a**hole' for wanting to dump her boyfriend because of his rape. She got answers.

There is no easy one-size-fits all way to respond to sexual trauma, particularly when you're learning about the pained memory of a loved one. Everyone processes abuse differently, and while some people may need an ear to vent or cry to, others prefer space after opening up about sexual trauma.

Still, even though there's no easy way to respond, most people with empathy know that shaming someone or victim-blaming is never a correct way to react. If you love or care about someone, your first concern should be their well-being and finding ways to support them. People's true colors often come out during times of intense vulnerability, and sadly, those colors aren't always good.

To this very point, when the Reddit user calinylo00 found out her boyfriend had been raped as a child, she quickly left his apartment and claims she "views him differently now."

She made a post on Reddit asking if she was an asshole for feeling different about him after learning about his trauma, and luckily, the internet served as a voice of reason confirming that she is in fact a self-centered horrible person.