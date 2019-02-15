Woman asks if she's 'an a**hole' for wanting to dump her boyfriend because of his rape. She got answers.

There is no easy one-size-fits all way to respond to sexual trauma, particularly when you're learning about the pained memory of a loved one. Everyone processes abuse differently, and while some people may need an ear to vent or cry to, others prefer space after opening up about sexual trauma.
Still, even though there's no easy way to respond, most people with empathy know that shaming someone or victim-blaming is never a correct way to react. If you love or care about someone, your first concern should be their well-being and finding ways to support them. People's true colors often come out during times of intense vulnerability, and sadly, those colors aren't always good.
To this very point, when the Reddit user calinylo00 found out her boyfriend had been raped as a child, she quickly left his apartment and claims she "views him differently now."
She made a post on Reddit asking if she was an asshole for feeling different about him after learning about his trauma, and luckily, the internet served as a voice of reason confirming that she is in fact a self-centered horrible person.
"Im a 20yo woman currently dating my 24 yo boyfriend of 5 months.
Hes tall, muscular, blonde with blue eyes. Hes also really dominant and works at a start up doing marketing. In general hes very smart, funny, yadda yadda you get it. I like him."
"However even though our sex life is good hes been having trouble performing starting a week and a half ago. I thought it was me at first so i asked him and he started to break down a bit before crying. Hes just started seeing a therapist or "counselor" about his childhood."
"Then he tells me that he was raped as an 11 year old by his stepbrother, multiple times when he was young. This floored me as up until this point he seemed so macho and sort of like a "tough guy" and nows hes confessing to being raped by another man while completely being in tears and holding me.
I held him back and let him vent but i ended up leaving (we were at his apartment)."
"I completely understand that its horrible being a rape victim but honestly i dont know if i could see him the same way again. I had this image of him that's completely shattered and honestly everytime i see him text me I just feel weird now.
My best friend thinks i should try to keep dating him for a bit but im really not attracted to him like i was before. We're not broken up yet but im considering it kinda. AITA?"
People were quick to lay out the many reasons her response is awful. For one, she's centering herself in his trauma, and somehow making his flashbacks about her comfort (or lack there of). On top of that, she is effectively victim-blaming him by claiming his abuse shattered her image of him.
There's already a toxic conflation between emasculation and sexual abuse that silences male victims, and she played into it by suggesting his trauma makes him less attractive.
ToytlesLikeMe suggested she leave him so he can find a nice girlfriend.
"YTA, Do him a big favour and break up with him. Then hopefully he can get himself a nice girlfriend."
Tyreathian pointed out how obviously messed up her response would seem if the roles were swapped.
"Imagine if he was in your shoes. You had been raped, and he wanted to break up with you because of it. Doesn’t sound so good now does it?"
CaptainHacker lamented how its a lose-lose situation for the boyfriend who is already reliving his trauma. Either he has a girlfriend who stays and doesn't empathize with him, or she leaves and he is saddled with a fear to open up again.
"I can't even begin to imagine what OP's boyfriend must be feeling.
And no matter what OP does, it sucks for the boyfriend. He's either in a relationship with a woman that refuses to respect him because of a traumatic experience he had or she leaves."
"Obviously she needs to leave him so he can hopefully find someone a little more... human, but think about what her leaving would be telling him. It would be telling him that when people learn about his experience, they think less of him. I don't know about the boyfriend, but I'd have a hard time letting anyone in ever again after that."
annieklucas43 broke down how there's nothing more strong than opening up about your vulnerabilities to a partner.
"100% this. Not much more masculine and STRONG than being real and honest and vulnerable with someone. Her response is reprehensible. I’m a female survivor of rape and I had a dude do this to me and it was probably the most pathetic thing I’ve ever witnessed and spoke volumes about his shallowness. Made it easy to walk away for sure. This girl needs to go find a nice shallow guy."
FlyingTwisted called out the girlfriend for what she is: an awful, cruel person.
"This. You are the absolute worst kind of person. He trusted you enough to open up to you about his worst experience. You're only human too and nobody can stop you from feeling this way but he deserves better than you. Somebody who is going to respect him for who he is.
Do him a favor and make up some bullshit about why you're breaking up with him so it doesn't hurt him more mentally moving forward."
avicioustradition pointed out how the girlfriend's response is precisely why so many childhood abuse survivors, particularly male ones, repress their experiences and continue the cycle of abuse.
"Just....this shit is why so many me. Who are CSA victims bottle things like this up inside and never deal with them. They just get angry and bitter and turn into over-compensating, emotionally handicapped jerks. It makes me want to start screaming and never stop and also hug her poor boy friend until he explodes with love and validation. ( as long as he’s okay with hugs)"
Unfortunately, this situation is so awful all around there is no possible happy ending. But for the sake of the boyfriend, I hope she leaves him without causing further emotional damage, and that he's able to continue processing his trauma with his counselor, close friends, and in the future - a more understanding partner.