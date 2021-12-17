Woman who earns 4x husband's income asks if she was wrong to call out his trip spending.

Money can be a difficult subject of discussion in a marriage, especially if there are certain expectations about who should be the "breadwinner."

While some couples find it easier to split all expenses evenly, others prefer to make every account a joint one and hope for the best. Depending on varying incomes and work schedules, whether or not kids are involved, or the debt each person had before entering the relationship, financial discussions usually aren't the most fun feature of being in love.

Whether you're a couple who prefers to set up multiple spending spreadsheets and track every dollar down to the morning coffee trip, or you have more of a "I'll Venmo you later" kind of dynamic, having some sort of understanding of how costs will be split before walking down the aisle and combining debt is key.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to call out her husband's behavior on their vacation, people were quick to help deem a verdict.