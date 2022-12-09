Woman tells fiance what not to buy for Christmas. He blows up and calls her 'poor.'

Exchanging gifts during the holidays should be a joyful activity.

Picking out a gift for someone should be an expression of love, not contempt or manipulation. But people have complicated relationships with presents, and sometimes the semantics around picking gifts can create conflict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for requesting her fiance not buy her certain things.

She wrote:

AITA? My fiancé thinks I should be happy with any present he gets me- even if I tell him specifically what to get or not.​​​

My (42f) fiancé (45m) and I have been together for 8 years. For the past several Christmases we end up arguing about the gifts he’s got for me. And I end up not getting him the right things either.