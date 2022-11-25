Woman gets flamed online after revealing she bought cheaper gift for her 'poor' nephew.

Figuring out who to buy gifts for during the holidays can quickly shift from a fun and festive activity into a dread-filled chore.

The questions of budget, what people want, who even likes gift exchanges, and who you'll be seeing during the frosty months can feel impossible to answer.

These stressors can completely overshadow the often touted "spirit of giving" until all parties involved forgot why they were buying gifts in the first place.

Factors like family culture, class, and religion can also play a big role in how you approach gifting.

In a popular AITA post, a woman asked if she was wrong for buying a cheaper gift for her nephew because his parents are poor.

She wrote:

AITA for not gifting my nephew as nice a gift as his cousins because his parents are poor?